Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Adolescents begin getting shots; 1 state offers $1M vaccine lotto

The CDC approved the use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for their use.
Meantime, the state of Ohio is offering five vaccinated adults $1 million in a lottery in the hopes of getting more shots into arms.
To be eligible you must be over 18, an Ohio resident, and get at least one dose of the vaccine.
Federal coronavirus-relief funds will be used for the prizes.
Vaccine with a side of fries
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an initiative with Shake Shack where vaccinated New Yorkers can get a card for a free Shake Shack burger and get free fries for a month if they show the Shack Burger Card while ordering a burger or sandwich.
Get your #COVID19 vaccine with a side of fries! Join me at City Hall with a major announcement from @ShakeShack and more #StreetsWeek updates! https://t.co/oCaYIlhSdJ— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 13, 2021
NY, NJ, & CT expand vaccine eligibility to 12-15 year olds
The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut announced Wednesday their states would follow the CDC's endorsement and expand eligibility for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-15 year olds. The shots will let kids safely attend camps this summer and help assure a more normal return to classrooms next school year, concluded advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some seniors struggling with mental health during pandemic while others are thriving
The coronavirus pandemic has affected the mental health of many different populations of people, including seniors. At Family and Children's Association (FCA) in Nassau County, they're helping seniors get counseling to cope with the feelings of depression and anxiety caused by the isolation of pandemic.
New musical 'Breathe' written during, about COVID-19 pandemic
A new musical written and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic will begin virtual showings this Friday. "Breathe" was born when best-selling author Jody Picoult, originally from Long Island, teamed up with top talent from Broadway during lockdown.
Pressure builds for CDC to update indoor-mask requirements for vaccinated people
A growing consensus among public health experts that the U.S. could soon safely end mask mandates has put pressure on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its guidance in the weeks ahead or risk losing credibility with the public.
All adult Americans who want to get a vaccine will have had the chance to do so in the next two months, the thinking goes, and they should then be able to make their own risk assessment based on the strong efficacy of the vaccines, which experts believe largely protects fully vaccinated Americans from getting severely ill with the virus and from transmitting it.
NYC opens Grand Central Terminal pop-up
New York City opened a pop-up vaccine site at Grand Central Terminal Wednesday.
The Grand Central site is among eight operating at train stations across the city, Long Island, and in Westchester County, with Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for all walk-ins.
New vaccine pass allows vaccinated residents to travel between Hawaiian islands
Starting this week, fully vaccinated Hawaii residents can skip COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements when flying between the islands.
According to the new rules, which Gov. David Ige announced last month, Hawaii residents who were vaccinated in the state are exempt from testing and quarantine on the 15th day after their final vaccine shot.
To participate in the inter-county travel program, island residents will need to provide their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination record card, as well as register with Hawaii's "Safe Travels" program and affirm they are fully vaccinated, to get a digital record card.
Travelers under the age of 5 can bypass the requirements, as long as they are on the same travel itinerary as a fully vaccinated parent or guardian.
Pets could experience separation anxiety as Americans return to work
As more and more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine and begin to return to work, veterinarians are concerned about what will happen to family pets.
Shelters have seen a major increase in pet adoptions throughout the pandemic. Many people became first time pet owners when they were forced to stay at home.
Now, experts warn pets could experience separation anxiety.
Curran wants changing of mask protocols in schools
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran requested that Governor Andrew Cuomo immediately reevaluate New York state school protocols as vaccinations increase and infections decrease.
"I am calling on New York State to immediately reevaluate and overhaul school guidance, including mask protocols and hybrid learning, to ensure that our students are receiving the best education possible," Curran wrote in a letter sent to the governor's office. "Our children deserve to have a normal education and to get their lives back as quickly as possible."
NY state beaches, pools to reopen Memorial Day
New York state beaches and pools can open starting Memorial Day with six-foot social distancing, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced. He says the goal is to reach 100% capacity by July 4.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
