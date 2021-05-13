coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: Jersey City marks Eid al-Fitr with pop-up vaccine site

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A pop-up vaccine site opened in Jersey City Thursday to coincide with Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

The Hudson County Vaccine Task Force and Hudson Regional Health Commission partnered with the Islamic Council of Hudson County to bring the mobile clinic to Lincoln Park, where thousands of local Muslims are expected to gather together to break their fast.

The site is set up at the entrance to Lincoln Park West, near the Little League field, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open for anyone who lives, works, or studies in Hudson County.

RELATED | CDC panel recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15: What parents should know

It is the third mobile clinic Hudson County has hosted in its county parks, with the previous events resulting in roughly 300 additional vaccinations.

"With the COVID-19 vaccine now widely accessible throughout the country, Hudson County has spent the past several weeks identifying innovative ways to get this lifesaving vaccine into the arms of our residents," County Executive Tom DeGise said. "By building partnerships like what we have done with the Islamic Council of Hudson County and bringing the vaccination directly into our communities, we continue to take the necessary steps forward to end this pandemic."

The county continues to operate its drive thru vaccination clinic in Kearny.

Anyone who lives, works or studies in Hudson County who has not yet been vaccinated is encouraged to schedule an appointment today by visiting hudsoncovidvax.org.

"We thank Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and his vaccine team for working with our organization to provide our community with convenient and easily accessible vaccines," said Hamed Elshanawany, President of the Islamic Council of Hudson County. "This vaccine is critical in keeping all of us safe and healthy and I encourage everyone from the Muslim community and beyond to take advantage of this opportunity."

TOP NEWS | NYPD officer shot and wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant
EMBED More News Videos

The 28-year-old officer was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Vaccine Updates: Adolescents begin getting shots; 1 state offers $1M vaccine lotto
COVID Vaccine Updates: White House offers incentives to get vaccine
COVID Updates: Free popsicles, ice cream at vaccination sites
COVID Live Updates: US cases at 7-month low; indoor face mask guidance may change
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Vaccine Updates: Adolescents begin getting shots; 1 state offers $1M vaccine lotto
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital
Biden beefs up cybersecurity after pipeline hack | LIVE
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
Deadly shooting, crash precedes shooting of NYPD officer
Alleged Times Square shooter held without bail
'Death to Palestine' spray painted on NYC mosque
Show More
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
Pervis Staples, member of famed Staple Singers, dead at 85
McDonald's raising US workers' pay in company-owned stores
Yankees carry on through COVID outbreak with 7 confirmed cases
Palestine, Israel news: Weary Gaza marks Muslim feast; violence spreads
More TOP STORIES News