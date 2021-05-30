coronavirus new york city

Curfew for New York City restaurants, bars and caterers ends tonight

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
New York to end curfew for bars and restaurants Monday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The last of the coronavirus-era restrictions on restaurants, bars and catering businesses are coming to an end in New York.

Starting tonight, restaurants, and bars in New York City can serve past midnight. It comes as COVID positivity rates in New York City and New York State are below one percent.



Governor Andrew Cuomo has predicted that the lifting of curfews will lead to increased economic activity and growth for struggling businesses.

At Tin Martin, business is looking brighter for co-owner Henry Gonzalez.

"Thank God everybody is back. Our whole staff is back, and we added new people as well," Gonzalez said.

He will likely need the extra help as city issues lift the curfew for indoor dining.

"New York isn't New York unless it's after midnight," said Liam McGoohan.

The decision to lift the curfew, like so many others in this past year, was based on the numbers - COVID positivity rates in the city and state are at a record low. So far, nearly 19 million vaccine doses have been administered in New York

Most restaurant owners say the extra outdoor dining space will help boost business. So far, the city plans to keep the makeshift outdoor dining spaces.

