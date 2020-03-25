Doctor created 3D model of lungs infected by coronavirus

A doctor at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC used virtual reality to create this model.
Blue is a healthy lung. Yellow is an infected lung, destroyed by the virus.
This image was made from a CAT scan of a man in his late 50s, who first reported fever and cough and ended up on a ventilator.
The doctor says he hopes this educates the public on the damage the coronavirus can do.
