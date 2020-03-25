Coronavirus

Doctor created 3D model of lungs infected by coronavirus

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON, DC (WABC) -- Here's a unique look inside the lungs of a patient infected with COVID-19.

A doctor at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC used virtual reality to create this model.

Blue is a healthy lung. Yellow is an infected lung, destroyed by the virus.

This image was made from a CAT scan of a man in his late 50s, who first reported fever and cough and ended up on a ventilator.
The doctor says he hopes this educates the public on the damage the coronavirus can do.

