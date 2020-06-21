Coronavirus News: Early COVID-19 tests were likely contaminated, HHS confirms

The possible contamination was likely what delayed the CDC's distribution of the tests during the height of the pandemic.
A spokesperson with the Department of Health and Human Services concedes that one of the mixtures was the likely culprit.
The spokesperson adds that the contamination did not cause any false positive or negative results.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address