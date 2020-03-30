coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: FDNY mourns death of auto mechanic who died of COVID-19

(FDNY)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The FDNY is mourning one of their own as they announced an auto mechanic from the department died of coronavirus.

James Villecco, 55, died on Sunday, the FDNY announced.

He joined the FDNY Bureau of Fleet Services in 2014 where he was assigned to the Coney Island repair facility and then later the Review Avenue Facility where he worked in the ambulance repair shop.

"Behind the thousands of calls our members respond to every day is a team of dedicated and skilled mechanics who ensure our ambulances are running 24/7," said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "James Villecco was one of those truly unsung heroes in our Department whose outstanding work provided medical care for the people of our city. The entire Department mourns his loss."

Villecco lived on Staten Island and leaves behind a wife and daughter. He was a six-year veteran of of the U.S. Army.

Mayor Bill de Blasio mentioned Villecco's death during a press briefing on Sunday and said that He kept NYC safe because he kept ambulances in good repair.

More TOP STORIES News