Glam Lab breaks down Botox at Alchemy 43 in New York City

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
FLATIRON (WABC) -- This is the BOTOX BREAKDOWN. Glam Lab gets the scoop on the wildly popular injectable at Alchemy 43.

It's an esthetic bar that specializes in cosmetic micro treatments. Think Dry Bar... but for Botox and fillers. Their menu also includes treatments like micro-needling, vitamin boosts and a shot called the Pimple Killer.

Alchemy 43 started popping up all over LA and has made its way to New York. If you want the real deal, you go straight to the source. So we sat down with Founder & CEO, Nicci Levy, to get the ins and outs - and boy... did we learn a lot.

Did you know Botox is just the brand name of the most popular product on the market?
It's like the Kleenex of Tissues... or Xerox of photocopies. The other FDA approved products that contain Botulinum Toxin Type A are Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau. So, if you're going to get a treatment - make sure you ask which product they're using and why!

From how the drug works, to how long it lasts - find out what you should be paying and everything in between on this episode of Glam Lab!

