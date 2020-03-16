Health & Fitness

Good Samaritan helps New Jersey neighbors with grocery runs amid coronavirus

By
BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Abraham Dickerson has stepped up in the COVID-19 crisis for his fellow residents in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

He goes from one grocery store to another, not for himself, but for others who should not be out.
[Ads /]
"Why did I start? Because I care," Dickerson said. I didn't want to see anyone go hungry or possibly risk their life going to get food."

Barbara Brooks lives in a senior housing tower and suffers from asthma, and at her age, she's been told to keep her distance from others as much as possible. But she also needs her water, and Abraham is on the way.

"It means that someone cares," Brooks said. "I'm almost out of breath."

So Dickerson drives and drives and answers calls for deliveries.
[Ads /]
"He's not asking for anything, he's not expecting anything, he's not taking anything," resident Dr. Adeleri Onisegun said.

Dr. Onisegun, a part-time professor at Bloomfield College, is inside her home self isolating, and she waited until Eyewitness News was clear away from the porch to retrieve her delivery.

"I try to say, 'Can I give you something?'" she said. "He says no, this is the way he was raised. So that means quite a bit. It shows a level of compassion that we wish everyone had."

His days are getting longer because his client list is growing. He's one man, giving his time from his heart.

"For me, it's more therapeutic doing it than receiving it," Dickerson said.
[Ads /]
RELATED INFORMATION:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.

New York State information about coronavirus

New York City information about coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbloomfieldcoronavirusshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus New York: 2 more deaths in NYC as cases rise to 463
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Schools, bars, restaurants and casinos closing in NJ as cases rise
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
2 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 175 total cases
5 dead, including officer, gunman in Missouri shooting
Dow dives 2,997 points on fears virus will cause recession
Show More
Coronavirus: NYC schools closed at least until April 20
NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only
TN brothers buy 18K bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit
Westchester, Rockland counties declare states of emergency
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
More TOP STORIES News