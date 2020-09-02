Reopen NYC: Gyms and fitness centers welcome customers back

Each gym has to pass a virtual inspection, no indoor group classes are allowed and swimming pools will remain closed.
Still, this is a day lots of people have been waiting for, with many making appointments to get in to fitness facilities across the city.
RELATED: Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic
Those returning for their workouts will need to wear a mask at all times, and gyms can only operate at one third of their normal capacity.
Gyms now have markers to ensure social distancing.
And owners have filled out online forms saying they've taken all the state-mandated precautions.
While gyms in other parts New York were allowed to open last week, the city experienced a delay due to the difficulty getting health inspectors to all the gyms.
That's because those same health inspectors were needed in schools.
Ultimately the city decided to shift to virtual inspections.
"We worked with the state on virtual as a way to get started, because the timing is so tough," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "The virtual inspections are a way to at least allow our health inspectors to get started. We will then be doing ongoing in-person inspections as those inspectors' time frees up after school and child care gets going."
ALSO READ: Struggling LI businesses hope program provides post-COVID lifeline
RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: