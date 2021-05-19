Coronavirus

Here are the COVID restrictions ending today

Coronavirus Update for New York
EMBED <>More Videos

End of most COVID restrictions in NY today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Today is the day we have waited more than a year for, as most coronavirus restrictions are lifted across the Tri-State area.

In New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, almost every business will return to 100 percent capacity.

But there are some discrepancies between the states when it comes to mask mandates.

In New York and Connecticut, all fully vaccinated people can drop the mask and stop social distancing.

But it's a different story in New Jersey.



New York

Capacity limits are lifted as of today in the Empire State. And mask requirement are also lifted for those who are vaccinated.

The question is, how many businesses will no longer require masks?

The fitness chain Equinox is no longer requiring their members in New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Chicago to wear masks if they are vaccinated.

They are also not requiring any proof of vaccination.

However, customers must still book their gym sessions ahead of time to come in.

ALSO READ | Passenger on JFK flight refuses to wear mask, snorts substance, becomes abusive
EMBED More News Videos

It was a tense situation on a flight from JFK Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport after an unruly passenger refused to wear a mask, began snorting a "white substance," and then was accused of touching at least one female passenger.



Trader Joe's is another business where they're lifting restrictions, no longer requiring vaccinated customers to mask up.

And in restaurants across New York, the capacity limits we've seen for months are gone.

If customers are vaccinated, restaurant and bar owners can pack them in.

"When the guests come through the door, it's going to the first question that we ask: 'Are you guys vaccinated? Can you prove it? Can you just show a quick bit of proof?'" said one owner. "And then, essentially, 'If you guys are happy enough to take your mask off, you're more than welcome to do so.'"

"It is going to be a little stressful, I think, because you're so used to being careful and making sure you stay apart from everybody," said a customer.

We have learned that the CDC's mask mandates caught Governor Cuomo off guard, which he expressed in a private call obtained by ABC News.

Still, the governor aligned New York with the new guidance.

EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more on Governor Cuomo's announcement that the state will adopt the new CDC masking policies.



New Yorkers themselves have differing opinions about whether they'll actually ditch the face coverings.

"As much as I love sporting events and concerts, I'm probably staying out of arenas for a little longer until we know how safe it is," said one resident.

"Not knowing who's been vaccinated or not, that makes me a little nervous," said another. "So I will, even though i have been vaccinated, continue to wear my mask."

Even New York City's health commissioner says he will continue to wear a mask indoors until the majority of people are vaccinated.

And you're going to still need to keep your mask on in some places in New York, including mass transit.

The MTA says their last survey showed 99 percent mask usage on the subways.

EMBED More News Videos

Two months ago today Connecticut returned to 100% capacity inside restaurants. Today, masks can come off as well.



Connecticut

Two months ago today Connecticut returned to 100% capacity inside restaurants, though tables still had to be kept 6 feet apart - but not anymore.

The state is ending all COVID restrictions on businesses starting today.

Restaurants are back to full capacity and curfews are lifted.

And today is also the day masks can come off both outdoors and indoors as well.

Connecticut's coronavirus positivity rate has been consistently low, and it has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, with 49% of residents fully vaccinated and 59% having received at least one dose.

MORE NEWS: Video shows NYPD transit officers rescue man who collapsed onto subway tracks
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller speaks to the hero officers in Chelsea.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkconnecticutnew york citywestchester countynassau countysuffolk countynew havenreopen connecticutreopen westchesterreopen long islandmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19health
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Texas governor bans mask mandates by state's public schools
COVID Updates: Mask mandates lift in many places, confusion in some states
NJ lifts capacity restrictions at most businesses; masks required indoors
NY to adopt CDC guidance, but NYC recommends indoor masking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ lifts capacity restrictions at most businesses; masks required indoors
1 dead in fast-moving house fire in Brooklyn
NY AG opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Man robbed, shot in leg on roof of mall parking garage in Queens
Arrest made after conductor said he was chased by man with razor blade
COVID Updates: Mask mandates lift in many places, confusion in some states
Show More
Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch oatmeal coming soon
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing
AccuWeather: Peak heat
Car falls 20-feet down embankment after crash with semi
More TOP STORIES News