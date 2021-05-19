NY lifts mask requirements for the vaccinated, but apprehension remains

The question remains, though, how many businesses will adhere to the new CDC guidance.
Masks are still required for everyone in many settings, including public transportation, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, and millions of unvaccinated New Yorkers still have to wear them in most public places -- though that is based on the honor system, which is a cause of concern for many.
Private businesses can still set rules that exceed state requirements, and it's up to that businesses or venues to decide how to check someone's vaccination status, if they choose to do so.
WATCH | Eyewitness News special: Reopening the Tri-State
The fitness chain Equinox is no longer requiring their members to wear masks if they are vaccinated, unless state mask rules are still in effect. They are also not requiring any proof of vaccination.
However, customers must still book their gym sessions ahead of time.
Trader Joe's is another business that is lifting restrictions, no longer requiring vaccinated customers to mask up.
And in restaurants across New York, capacity limits are gone. If customers are vaccinated, restaurant and bar owners can pack them in.
"When the guests come through the door, it's going to the first question that we ask, 'Are you guys vaccinated? Can you prove it? Can you just show a quick bit of proof?'" one owner said. "And then, essentially, 'If you guys are happy enough to take your mask off, you're more than welcome to do so.'"
There's still apprehension among customers, though.
RELATED | Many Tri-State Area COVID restrictions are now lifted
"It is going to be a little stressful, I think, because you're so used to being careful and making sure you stay apart from everybody," one said.
We have learned that the CDC's mask mandates caught Governor Andrew Cuomo off guard, which he expressed in a private call obtained by ABC News.
Still, the governor aligned New York with the new guidance.
RELATED | Employers offering incentives to fill job openings amid COVID-19 pandemic
New Yorkers themselves have differing opinions about whether they'll actually ditch the face coverings.
"As much as I love sporting events and concerts, I'm probably staying out of arenas for a little longer until we know how safe it is," one resident said.
And then there's the question of trusting others.
"Not knowing who's been vaccinated or not, that makes me a little nervous," another said. "So I will, even though I have been vaccinated, continue to wear my mask."
Even New York City's health commissioner says he will continue to wear a mask indoors until the majority of people are vaccinated.
The MTA says their last survey showed 99% of passengers are using masks on the subways, where they are still required.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question