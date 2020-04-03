Coronavirus News: Heroes thank heroes in Queens

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Doctors fighting the virus at the so-called epicenter of the epicenter, Elmhurst Hospital, got a special visit from the FDNY.Firefighters on five trucks pulled up outside the hospital on Thursday night as doctors and nurses swapped out for a shift change.They blared their sirens and saluted the healthcare workers putting their own lives on the line during this pandemic.