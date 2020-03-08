Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: How coronavirus is affecting FDNY's response to emergencies

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting how the FDNY responds to emergencies.

A new order was issued, pulling back firefighters from calls that describe coronavirus symptoms.

911 calls for asthma attacks, fever, coughs or symptoms associated with the virus will be handled by EMS.

The department says firefighters will continue to respond to high-priority calls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19

More Coronavirus Stories
Inside look at New York lab conducting coronavirus COVID-19 testing
NYC cab drivers cite risks to health, business amid COVID-19 outbreak
MTA working nightly to scrub down all stations, trains, buses amid COVID-19 outbreak
Warning to businesses against price gouging hand sanitizer, wipes
7 On Your Side gets viewer complaints about price gouging related to coronavirus

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthfdnycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus News: 13 confirmed NYC cases, de Blasio reports
6th 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus announced in NJ
Coronavirus: 1st positive case of coronavirus confirmed in CT
Coronavirus Updates: What we know about COVID-19
Wife of NY lawyer infected with COVID-19 speaks out
1st Ulster Co. resident tests positive for coronavirus
Rockland Co. coronavirus patients possibly exposed others
Show More
NJ couple stuck on cruise ship due to coronavirus quarantine
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Babies thrown from windows to escape deadly building fire in CT
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
New video of suspect involved in Bronx deadly subway stabbing
More TOP STORIES News