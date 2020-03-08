NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus outbreak is now affecting how the FDNY responds to emergencies.
A new order was issued, pulling back firefighters from calls that describe coronavirus symptoms.
911 calls for asthma attacks, fever, coughs or symptoms associated with the virus will be handled by EMS.
The department says firefighters will continue to respond to high-priority calls.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
More Coronavirus Stories
Inside look at New York lab conducting coronavirus COVID-19 testing
NYC cab drivers cite risks to health, business amid COVID-19 outbreak
MTA working nightly to scrub down all stations, trains, buses amid COVID-19 outbreak
Warning to businesses against price gouging hand sanitizer, wipes
7 On Your Side gets viewer complaints about price gouging related to coronavirus
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
New Yorkers can call the State hotline at 1-888-364-3065, where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
New York State information about coronavirus
New York City information about coronavirus
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Coronavirus News: How coronavirus is affecting FDNY's response to emergencies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News