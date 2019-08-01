Health & Fitness

Hudson Valley resident dies of tick-borne Powassan virus

KINGSTON, New York -- Health officials say a Hudson Valley resident has died of a rare virus spread by infected ticks.

The Ulster County Health Department says Wednesday that the town of Gardiner resident was diagnosed with the first known case of Powassan virus in the state this year. Officials say the resident had underlying health conditions. The person was not identified.

Symptoms of Powassan virus include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness and loss of coordination. Officials say fewer than six cases are diagnosed in New York each year.

Health officials advise residents to take precautions against tick bites by using repellents and checking everyone for ticks after spending time outdoors.

