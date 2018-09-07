GLAM LAB

Is professional teeth whitening really worth it? | Glam Lab

Is professional teeth whitening really worth it? Celebrity dentist spills all | Glam Lab

Professional teeth whitening treatments are NOT for everyone. Check out the video to see if it's right for you!

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
You brush, you floss, you try all the whitening remedies...but you still don't have that pearly white smile the celebs are flashing.

I've tried charcoal toothpaste (total fail), Crest white strips (not bad) and Hello organic whitening products (great), but I still can't seem to lift the stains left by my true loves: coffee and red wine.

People, I want a smile that shines brighter than my future!

So, who better to go to than Cosmetic Dentist to the stars, Dr. Victoria Veytsman, for a professional teeth whitening treatment?

Victoria is behind the bright smiles of celebs many like Hailey Baldwin, Madison Beer, and Karlie Kloss!

In this episode of Glam Lab, I give you an up close and personal look at what really goes on when you get the popular Zoom whitening treatment.

The biggest lesson I learned: professional teeth whitening treatments are NOT for everyone. Check out the video to see if it's right for you!

Research is key and RealSelf.com is a great place to start. You can read reviews, check out pricing, and find the right dentist near you!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
