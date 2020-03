Coronavirus News: Javits Center expected to open as field hospital on Monday

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The death toll in New York City from the COVID-19 pandemic has climbed to 450 with over 26,000 testing positive This as the naval ship USNS Comfort is due to arrive from Virginia and a field hospital is set to open at the Javits Center on Monday.The army corps of engineers set up the site in just a few days to help ease the burden of overrun hospitals like the one in Elmhurst, Queens.Governor Cuomo said on Friday he would ask the White House for permission to turn Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx into additional field hospitals.----------