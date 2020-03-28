coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Javits Center expected to open as field hospital on Monday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The death toll in New York City from the COVID-19 pandemic has climbed to 450 with over 26,000 testing positive.

This as the naval ship USNS Comfort is due to arrive from Virginia and a field hospital is set to open at the Javits Center on Monday.

The army corps of engineers set up the site in just a few days to help ease the burden of overrun hospitals like the one in Elmhurst, Queens.

Governor Cuomo said on Friday he would ask the White House for permission to turn Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx into additional field hospitals.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthjacob javits centercoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Navy cancels 2020 Fleet Week New York due to COVID-19 pandemic
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
FDNY, NYPD feeling the impact of coronavirus on two fronts
Neighborhood Eats: Borough Provisions brings the eats to you
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC reports 26,697 COVID-19 cases, 450 deaths
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
NJ prioritize testing for first responders, healthcare workers
FDA authorizes 15-minute coronavirus test
MTA worker killed in NYC subway fire
COVID-19 deaths soar over 500 in New York
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Show More
A look inside one NYC digital classroom amid COVID-19
Woman leaves messages of hope outside NYC Hospital
Mayor de Blasio says city could be shut down into May
FDNY, NYPD feeling the impact of coronavirus on two fronts
Brooklyn companies switch gears to manufacture PPE face masks
More TOP STORIES News