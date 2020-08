COVID-19 Updates: NY schools plans deadline, cases rise in Midwest

EMBED >More News Videos Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo said that 107 school districts in New York state did not submit their reopening plans."How they did not submit a plan is beyond me," he said. If districts don't submit a plan by this Friday they can't open. New York City submitted a supplemental plan last Friday which is being reviewed.The United States officially passed more than five million cases of COVID-19, outpacing all other countries. The latest data shows a cluster of states in the Midwest and South as a top concern.New York City continued to report a 1% positivity rate, as Mayor Bill de Blasio congratulated city residents on the great accomplishment of holding steady at a low percentage.New York reported 0.88% of people tested on Sunday tested positive. Two people died in the state.Governor Andrew Cuomo said that 107 school districts in New York state did not submit their reopening plans. "How they did not submit a plan is beyond me," he said. If districts don't submit a plan by this Friday they can't open. New York City submitted a supplemental plan last Friday which is being reviewed.One person is facing charges for allegedly hosting a massive party in New Jersey. Pictures show police responding to the crowds at the home in Howell on Sunday. According to police, 300 people attended the pop-up party.The Centers for Disease Control has growing concerns about the coronavirus' effect on children. The agency believes that about 600 children have come down with a rare illness that is linked to COVID-19. Experts say multi-system inflammatory syndrome attacks a child's vital organs. It's been found in kids in more than 40 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Of those 600 children, 10 have passed away. Doctors also say Latino and Black children are especially coming down with the mysterious illness -- they make up nearly three-quarters of all the cases.New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.In Brazil, the coronavirus death toll has now surpassed 100,000. Yet even as cases continue to climb, most cities have reopened shops and dining and people have filled bars in cities like Rio de Janeiro.And for the third day in a row, Germany has reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus.It's a concerning spike for a country that had reported that they had pretty much contained the spread of the virus.A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money collapsed in disappointment at week's end, making it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus.New York City is continuing to hold checkpoints at various locations to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.