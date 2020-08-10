Reopening New Jersey: NJ to commit $155 million to reopening long-term care facilities

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is preparing to commit $155 million to the reopening of their long-term care facilities."Over the past five months, COVID-19 has greatly impacted our long-term care facilities," Governor Phil Murphy said Monday during his coronavirus briefing. "This is not a New Jersey-specific tragedy, but we are determined to be a leader in showing a better way forward. We engaged Manatt Health to help us determine a course of action."The state is planning to direct $25 million in CDC Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding through the New Jersey Department of Health to support their new staff testing program.The governor said the NJ Department of Health will release a directive setting mandatory benchmarks for the state's long-term care facilities as they look to reopen to visitors and resume normal operations."This directive will establish phases for reopening based on the time since a last outbreak," Murphy said. "This directive will also establish strong baseline infection-control measures, requirements for PPE stockpiling, requirements for resident and staff testing - including weekly coronavirus tests for all staff."Murphy said New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson is working with their legislative partners on a $130 million plan to stabilize and support the state's long-term care facility workforce. He says it will enable them to increase wages, while ensuring that their long-term care facilities can continue to fully support their current staffs."60% of this funding must flow directly to our nursing home workforce," Murphy said. "The remainder will only go to facilities when they attest that they have met critical benchmark requirements outlined in this directive."