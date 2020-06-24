Reopen News: Long Island enters Phase 3 Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6260467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports on personal care establishments on Long Island like nail salons and spas getting ready to enter Phase 3 of reopening.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Long Island enters Phase 3 Wednesday, opening nail salons, spas, massage parlors, spa services and tanning salons.Restaurants can allow diners indoors as well starting Wednesday, at 50% capacity."We're going to have disposable menus, disposable silverware, just basically everything that we can do to make people feel at ease, more comfortable to be able to come back out and actually sit down again," said Adam Streeter, chef at Hatch restaurant in Huntington.At Christopher's restaurant in Huntington, owner Jack Palladino is organizing the tables to allow for six feet between them. He hopes to be able to seat 25 to 30 people inside.Eyewitness News has found that most restaurants will continue to offer outdoor dining. Palladino said it's nice to have options."To be inside now that it's getting, you know, these hot days to be in the air-conditioning now and get served, that's an even bigger bonus," he said.It's been two weeks since retail stores on Long Island opened for shopping, and many business owners report to Eyewitness News that sales are steady."Business has been really busy," said Ashley Flint, manager at women's clothing store Graffiti in Huntington. "We have a great response so far. People are looking to come back and shop."But Long Island officials have asking for weeks now, "When can malls open?"Nassau County Executive Laura Curran believes they should have opened in Phase 2.Now the state says malls, gyms and movie theaters may not even open at the beginning of Phase 4.Instead, Phase 4 will be divided into subgroups, with some opening earlier than others.Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to further discuss this later on Wednesday.Long Island hopes to enter Phase 4 in two weeks, on July 8.