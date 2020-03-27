coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says city, schools could be closed into May

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appeared on "Good Morning America" and said that the coronavirus pandemic could last into May.

"We think this crisis is going to grow through April and into May," the mayor told George Stephanopolous.

When asked if New York City Schools could be closed through May, the mayor responded, "I think we have to be ready for that."

The mayor went on to say that they believe that more than half of the people in the city will at some point get infected with COVID-19, "It grows before it comes down."

Mayor de Blasio said Easter, as mentioned by President Donald Trump, as a goal when things could start to get back to normal, was unrealistic.

"When the president says the state of New York doesn't need 30,000 ventilators, with all due respect to him, he's not looking at the facts of this astronomical growth of this crisis," de Blasio said.

The city got 2,500 ventilators this week, but he says that they actually need 15,000, half of the need for the state.

