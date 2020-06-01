Mayor de Blasio, Governor Cuomo concerned about COVID-19 spread with NYC protests

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged people protesting George Floyd's death to do so peacefully while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.
"For those who have already had their presence and made their voices heard, the safest thing to do is to stay home," Mayor de Blasio said. "Obviously we don't want people in close proximity to each other, we don't' want people out there where they might catch this disease or spread this disease."
"New York City opens next week, it took us 93 days to get here. Is this smart?" Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the mass protests. Thousands were seen not maintaining social distancing and not wearing masks.
"This is not advancing a reform agenda, this is not telling government officials to change, this is not helping beat the coronavirus," he said. "It's counterproductive for New York City in many ways."
More protests were expected throughout the day. Mayor de Blasio said that the city is still planning to reopen into Phase 1 on June 8.
RELATED STORIES:
NYPD vehicle drives into group of Brooklyn protesters
Video shows NYPD officer shoving woman to ground during Floyd protests
PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC
Minneapolis Park Police release bodycam footage near George Floyd's in-custody death
3 people, including Catskills woman, face federal charges in Molotov police attacks: source
Brooklyn protests: Calls for review of violent protests, police response; hundreds arrested
1 federal officer killed, 1 critically hurt near California protest in 'act of domestic terrorism'
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube