Coronavirus News: FDNY EMS member tests positive for COVID-19

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials announced the first positive case of COVID-19 among medical first responders in New York City.

An FDNY EMS member who works in Brooklyn has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said Monday.

Several of the member's EMS co-workers are now under a mandatory quarantine.

  • More than 100 cases now reported in New York state

  • Financial markets, oil prices plunge amid coronavirus fears

  • Cruise ship with at least 21 infected people aboard due to dock in California


    • Oren Barzilay, President of FDNY EMS Local 2507, released the following statement:

    "This was inevitable, given that our members are continually exposed to diseases and illness.

    It has also resulted in the member who is infected, plus several of their EMS co-workers now being under a mandatory quarantine. We are confident that the FDNY, together with the Department of Health, will be diligent in tracking down people outside of the Department that have been in contact with this member.

    This news is highly illustrative of the exceptionally dangerous role that members of the FDNY Emergency Medical Service play each and every day. Despite the ongoing risks associated with this virus for our members, their families and their friends, we are all absolutely dedicated to protecting New Yorkers with the emergency medical services they need during these uncertain times."

    INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

