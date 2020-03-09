Coronavirus News: FDNY EMS member tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials announced the first positive case of COVID-19 among medical first responders in New York City.An FDNY EMS member who works in Brooklyn has tested positive for coronavirus, authorities said Monday.Several of the member's EMS co-workers are now under a mandatory quarantine.Here some of the latest developments:Oren Barzilay, President of FDNY EMS Local 2507, released the following statement: