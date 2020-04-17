Coronavirus News: Michael Cohen to be released early from prison due to COVID-19

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York.
He was scheduled for release in November 2021, but several staff and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Cohen will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement, his attorney told ABC News. He will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison camp before he is released.
