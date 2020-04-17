Coronavirus News: Michael Cohen to be released early from prison due to COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Federal Bureau of Prisons has notified Michael Cohen that he will be released early from prison due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Cohen's attorney, Roger Adler, and sources familiar with the matter.Cohen is serving a three-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Otisville, New York.He was scheduled for release in November 2021, but several staff and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.Cohen will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence from home confinement, his attorney told ABC News. He will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison camp before he is released.