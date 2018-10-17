HEALTH & FITNESS

Middle school to remain closed after mold in Westport, Connecticut

Coleytown Middle School was shut down last month after mold was discovered.

WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
A middle school in Westport, Connecticut will remain closed for the rest of the school year due to mold.

Officials now say tests found more architectural issues than anticipated causing excessive water.

Dozens of students had been sickened either from mold, or the fumes from industrial dehumidifiers set up to dry out the building.

Coleytown students will remain split between Bedford Middle School and Staples High School for the rest of the school year.

