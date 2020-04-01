coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: MTA Chairman Pat Foye speaks for first time since testing COVID-19 positive

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- MTA Chairman Pat Foye spoke for the first time on Tuesday since testing positive for coronavirus.

Foye, who is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, is one of 582 confirmed cases among MTA employees.

More than 3,300 workers are self-quarantined and eight deaths of NYC Transit workers have been reported.

Foye says the MTA is taking extra precautions to protect those still on the job.

"Here are the facts on what supplies the MTA has been distributing to operating employees: 240,000 masks, 3.2 million gloves to those whose jobs require it, 45,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 50,000 gallons of cleaning supplies and 7,000 boxes of sanitizing wipes since the pandemic began," MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren said.

Despite the extra measures, Foye says he expects the number of positive cases to grow in the coming weeks.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York

Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmtacoronavirusnew york city transitsubwaycoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYPD has 5,600 officers out sick, 5 deaths due to coronavirus
Restaurants step up to feed NYC hospital workers
NYC death toll surpasses 1,000 as positive cases of COVID-19 hit nearly 42,000
NYC food banks face shortage amid COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC death toll surpasses 1,000 as positive cases of COVID-19 hit nearly 42,000
White House projects 100K to 240K US deaths from coronavirus
30-year-old NJ high school baseball coach dies of coronavirus
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
NYPD has 5,600 officers out sick, 5 deaths due to coronavirus
Trump's personal message for 'incredible' health care workers
Long Island surpasses 15,000 coronavirus cases, with 116 deaths
Show More
1,550 dead in New York, with more than 75,000 COVID-19 cases
School bus company lays off 900 on Long Island
Face masks to be decontaminated, reissued in New York area
Deaths soar to 267 in NJ; nearly 19,000 cases
CT governor predicts April will be 'horrible month' for COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News