Coronavirus News: MTA Chairman Pat Foye speaks for first time since testing COVID-19 positive

Foye, who is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, is one of 582 confirmed cases among MTA employees.
More than 3,300 workers are self-quarantined and eight deaths of NYC Transit workers have been reported.
Foye says the MTA is taking extra precautions to protect those still on the job.
"Here are the facts on what supplies the MTA has been distributing to operating employees: 240,000 masks, 3.2 million gloves to those whose jobs require it, 45,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 50,000 gallons of cleaning supplies and 7,000 boxes of sanitizing wipes since the pandemic began," MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren said.
Despite the extra measures, Foye says he expects the number of positive cases to grow in the coming weeks.
