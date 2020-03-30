Coronavirus News: 8 NYC Transit workers die due to complications from COVID-19

New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg and Acting MTA Bus Company President Craig Cipriano released a statement Monday on the tragic passing of Scott Elijah, Caridad Santiago, Ernesto Hernandez, Victor Zapana and Warren Tucker.
Mr. Elijah was a 15-year track worker with the Combined Action/Emergency Response Unit, based in Long Island City, Queens. Ms. Santiago was a cleaner for 13 years, assigned to the Stations Department in the Bronx. Mr. Hernandez was a bus operator for 15 years, most recently working out of the Jackie Gleason Bus Depot. Mr. Zapana was a supervisor in the Stations Department who worked from various locations throughout the subway system for almost 30 years. Mr. Tucker was a bus mechanic for almost five years at the MTA Bus Company, assigned this year to the Central Maintenance Facility in East New York, Brooklyn.
The MTA also expressed their condolences and appreciation for the victims.
"We are heartbroken at the passing of five heroic members of the New York City Transit family," MTA officials said. "Scott, Caridad, Ernesto, Victor and Warren were all inspiring and valued colleagues, well-loved and well-respected by their co-workers. They dedicated their lives to serving the public and keeping New Yorkers moving. This is a tragic loss for the city. Their families and friends are in our prayers during this incredibly difficult and painful time."
Cipriano had previously announced the deaths of conductor Peter Petrassi and 61-year-old bus operator Oliver Cyrus.
TWU Local 100 also announced later Monday night that Patrick Patoir, a Maintainer Helper B at the Pitkin Barn, died of the virus.
