Coronavirus Update: MTA transit conductor, bus operator die of coronavirus in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA announced that a subway conductor has died from COVID-19 related complications.

Peter Petrassi was with the MTA for 20 years and last worked with the transit operations department in Long Island City.

Officials with the MTA and the Transport Workers Union spoke out on Petrassi's death:

"Our hearts are absolutely broken. Peter was a vital member of our team, and a valued friend," said Sarah Feinberg, Interim NYC Transit President. "We are honored to have worked with him, and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano made strong remarks urging the MTA to supply all transit workers with the proper masks needed.

"Conductor Petrassi's passing is a line-of-duty death just as if he had been killed on the job in any number of ways that have struck down transit workers in years past."

The union also announced later Thursday night that a 61-year-old bus operator has died.



"It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the tragic passing of Oliver Cyrus. Oliver was beloved by his friends and colleagues and all of Buses mourns his passing. Our heart goes out to his family and loved ones at this difficult time," said Craig Cipriano. "The men and women of New York City Transit are doing incredible work -- going above and beyond the call of duty as they have done in the past. They are true heroes enabling our customers to perform their essential activities and move the healthcare workers, first responders and other personnel protecting New York during this unprecedented public health crisis."

As of Thursday, there have been 365 coronavirus fatalities in New York City.

