Reopen News: MTA, retail stores prepare for Phase 1 of reopening in NYC

Meanwhile, nearly 2 million people prepare to go back to work on mass transit Monday.
The MTA is prepared with new social distancing guidelines in place. Hand sanitizer will be available at stations, while subway stations trains and busses will continue to be sanitized overnight.
New signage with the updated rules will be up in stations like the MTA is asking the public to where masks. Anyone not wearing a mask in mass transit will be provided one.
The MTA is expecting ridership to only be at about 20 percent on Monday.
RELATED: What you should know about New York's reopening phases
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address