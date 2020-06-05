MTA taking precautionary steps for when NYC reaches Phase 1

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is taking precautionary steps for when New York City reaches Phase 1 on Monday to ensure the safety of essential workers and all New Yorkers.On Friday, they released a 13-point action plan including:-Increased Service-Unprecedented Cleaning & Disinfecting-Mandatory Face Coverings-Enhanced Safety & Security-Nation-Leading Employee Safety Initiatives-Innovative Cleaning Solutions-Hand Sanitizer (Hand sanitizer will be in stations across the system. MTA will also distribute mini bottles.-Floor Markings, Directional Arrows and New Signage-Staggered Business Hours-2 Million Mask Contribution from State & City-Contactless Payments-New Partnership & Technology to Make System Safer-Data Dashboard to provide riders with daily ridership numbersOn Monday, subways will return to regular weekday service, however an overnight 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. subway closure will remain in effect.Buses will also return to a regular weekday/school closed service in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. Buses will be at 75% service in Manhattan, and express bus service will be restored.There will be rear-door boarding on NYC buses during Phase 1.In addition, the MTA us urging riders who can travel outside peak hours (after 9 a.m. and before 3 a.m.) to do so.The LIRR will increase to 90% pre-pandemic schedule.Metro North will increase service to 61% of its normal weekday schedule beginning June 15th.----------