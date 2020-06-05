MTA taking precautionary steps for when NYC reaches Phase 1

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is taking precautionary steps for when New York City reaches Phase 1 on Monday to ensure the safety of essential workers and all New Yorkers.
On Friday, they released a 13-point action plan including:
-Increased Service
-Unprecedented Cleaning & Disinfecting
-Mandatory Face Coverings
-Enhanced Safety & Security
-Nation-Leading Employee Safety Initiatives
-Innovative Cleaning Solutions
-Hand Sanitizer (Hand sanitizer will be in stations across the system. MTA will also distribute mini bottles.
-Floor Markings, Directional Arrows and New Signage
-Staggered Business Hours
-2 Million Mask Contribution from State & City
-Contactless Payments
-New Partnership & Technology to Make System Safer
-Data Dashboard to provide riders with daily ridership numbers
Subways and Buses:
On Monday, subways will return to regular weekday service, however an overnight 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. subway closure will remain in effect.
Buses will also return to a regular weekday/school closed service in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island. Buses will be at 75% service in Manhattan, and express bus service will be restored.
There will be rear-door boarding on NYC buses during Phase 1.
In addition, the MTA us urging riders who can travel outside peak hours (after 9 a.m. and before 3 a.m.) to do so.
LIRR
The LIRR will increase to 90% pre-pandemic schedule.
Metro North
Metro North will increase service to 61% of its normal weekday schedule beginning June 15th.
