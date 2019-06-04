Health & Fitness

New York City ranks No. 2 on 'most bed bug-infested cities' list

Philadelphia ranked No. 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities list. Jim Gardner has more on Action News at 11 p.m. on June 3, 2019.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City came in at No. 2 -- second only to Philadelphia -- as having the worst bed bug problem in the country, according to Terminix.

That's based on the number of service calls conducted within the last year.

But Terminix says bed bugs are not only problems at home, they are a serious pest during summer travel.

The company says don't just check hotel room mattresses and sheets for the apple seed-sized bugs, also look for cream-colored nymphs and small translucent eggs.

They recommend hanging all clothing, not using the furniture drawers, storing suitcases on a luggage rack and immediately washing clothes in hot water when you get home.

