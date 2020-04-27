coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City to implement self-swab testing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the city is implementing self-swab testing at community testing sites, allowing people to administer samples themselves at testing sites supervised by medical personnel.

He says this will eliminate direct exposure between health care worker and patient, which put both at higher risk.

The self-swab testing will be implemented at NYC Health + Hospitals sites over the next few days, while private labs are being asked to step up and process self-swab tests.

Officials predict the self-swab method will increase capacity of tests at sites from up to 15 per hour to up to 20 per hour.

The new method will also help conserve PPE due to the elimination of direct exposure between health care worker and patient.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testinghospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
NYC hiring 1,000 coronavirus contact tracers
Long Island teacher survives COVID-19
City official calls for free MTA fares for essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC plans to open 40 miles of streets to pedestrians
Woman 'stunned' by crowded flight from NYC to Charlotte
Reopening New York: What the coming months could look like
Cuomo now 53% favorable among Republicans, first time in 6 years
Gov. Murphy to unveil NJ road map to reopening
Show More
Sign of hope in Jersey City where parks reopen
City official calls for free MTA fares for essential workers
Attacker hits deli worker with hard object in Midtown
Pepcid being used in new coronavirus drug trial
Nurse drives from NJ to Queens to save 82-year-old patient
More TOP STORIES News