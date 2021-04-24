coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ resumes Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after pause lifted

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ resumes use of J&J vaccine after pause lifted

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Johnson & Johnson gets the green light from federal officials to resume administering their vaccine just over a week after it was paused.

The CDC determined the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

An updated fact sheet from the CDC details the warning for extremely rare blood clots.

States are now planning how and when they will roll the doses back out.

In New Jersey, officials alerted its providers in planning to restart the shots.

Health officials put a pause on the vaccine after six women developed severe blood clots two weeks after getting the shot.

The CDC says there are no 15 of these cases - most of them with severe blood clots near the brain. All of them are women between 18-59 years old.

Three of those women have died as a result and seven are still hospitalized, but health officials underline that these are out of 8 million vaccinated without any serious complications.

Meanwhile, fewer Americans are getting their COVID-19 vaccine. The daily shots are now below three million per day for the first time in weeks.

The country's seven-day average of daily cases is now 62,500 -- roughly 10% lower than last week. At least seven states have seen increase in new cases over 10%.

The CDC anticipates there will be additional clotting issues, but they say better awareness of the symptoms - sever leg or head pain - could mean quicker treatment, minimizing the effects.

MORE NEWS | 21-year-old recovering from horrifying acid attack by stranger on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

"I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Vaccine Updates: More than half of US adults have had at least 1 dose
Millions of tulips bloom at Holland Ridge Farms
COVID Vaccine Updates: Rate of vaccinations slowing down in US
NJ county urges COVID vaccines ahead of in-person graduations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman slapped during NYC hate crime speaks out
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
AccuWeather: Warmer blend
Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers
Eyewitness News mourns engineer Erik Paulsen
New artwork honors undocumented immigrants who lost lives to COVID
Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car accident
Show More
LIRR conductor turns in $107K worth of jewelry found on train
NYPD lieutenant dragged, injured during car stop in Brooklyn
NYC ferry gets stuck between jetty and dock due to currents
The Countdown: President Biden's bold plans and biggest challenges
Funeral service planned for manager killed in LI supermarket shooting
More TOP STORIES News