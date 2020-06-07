reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: NJ Transit returns to full weekday schedule

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit has resumed full rail and light rail service after a break because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Capacity has been increased to improve distancing on board vehicles, which aligns with "The Road Back", New Jersey's roadmap for restoring economic health through public health.

The latest information from NJ Transit is available at www.njtransit.com/recovery.

NJ Transit also resumed full bus service, system-wide, and is monitoring ridership and developments closely.

Please visit the NJ Transit website for specific schedule information.

NJ TRANSIT has enhanced its cleaning efforts to include disinfecting vehicles every 24 hours. Hard surface cleaning and disinfecting typically includes handholds, arm rests, seating areas and restrooms.

All NJ Transit riders and staff are required to wear masks and enhanced cleaning of buses and trains will continue.

Customers must use trash receptacles to discard used face coverings and gloves in NJ TRANSIT stations or on vehicles.

Customers are also encouraged to purchase their tickets on the mobile app or at any Ticket Vending Machine.

For updates, please visit njtransit.com.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newsreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Coronavirus Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo holds briefing
Rutgers will only offer limited in-person education in the fall
Summer camps reopen in New Jersey
Coronavirus Updates: NYC preps for Phase 3 without indoor dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo holds briefing
Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old basketball player Brandon Hendricks
Violent weekend: At least 11 killed, dozens wounded in NYC
NYC enters Phase 3, nail salons and other personal care reopens
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Nick Cordero reaction: 'They will never want for anything'
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to NYC for Epstein-related charges
Show More
Rutgers will only offer limited in-person education in the fall
AccuWeather: Hot, humid with showers possible
Columbus statue beheaded, Frederick Douglass sculpture toppled
Summer camps reopen in New Jersey
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
More TOP STORIES News