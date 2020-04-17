Coronavirus News: Syracuse nursing students walk out of last clinical to applause from family, officials

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

SYRACUSE, New York (WABC) -- Seventy-four nursing students had to miss out on their graduation ceremony because of the pandemic, but still got the moment they deserved.The students were met with claps and cheers as they walked out of their last clinical in Syracuse.School administrators, the sheriff's office, and the police department in the city all joined the families for the big moment."I really wanted to have a graduation, but this has exceeded any expectations of a graduation, this is so meaningful to me and I'm so happy that we could have this," one graduate said.The graduating nurses must now pass their board exams.