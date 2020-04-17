coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Syracuse nursing students walk out of last clinical to applause from family, officials

By Eyewitness News
SYRACUSE, New York (WABC) -- Seventy-four nursing students had to miss out on their graduation ceremony because of the pandemic, but still got the moment they deserved.

The students were met with claps and cheers as they walked out of their last clinical in Syracuse.
'
School administrators, the sheriff's office, and the police department in the city all joined the families for the big moment.

"I really wanted to have a graduation, but this has exceeded any expectations of a graduation, this is so meaningful to me and I'm so happy that we could have this," one graduate said.

The graduating nurses must now pass their board exams.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Walk-through COVID-19 testing site opens in Mount Vernon
Horns and applause for Bellevue Hospital workers
Calls for plasma donations for MTA conductor battling COVID-19
NYPD personnel directed to wear black mourning bands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY face covering rule goes into effect tonight
Families desperate for answers after dozens die in NYC nursing home
New Yorkers must cover their faces starting today
AccuWeather: Cool trend continues Friday
3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in NYC neighborhoods
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with coronavirus
Show More
Union City police detective dies from COVID-19
NYPD personnel directed to wear black mourning bands
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
Broadway streaming service launching in May
Calls for plasma donations for MTA conductor battling COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News