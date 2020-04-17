Coronavirus News: Syracuse nursing students walk out of last clinical to applause from family, officials

The students were met with claps and cheers as they walked out of their last clinical in Syracuse.
'
School administrators, the sheriff's office, and the police department in the city all joined the families for the big moment.
"I really wanted to have a graduation, but this has exceeded any expectations of a graduation, this is so meaningful to me and I'm so happy that we could have this," one graduate said.
The graduating nurses must now pass their board exams.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address