Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Update: NY Blood Center needs to maintain supply amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Blood Center is extending open hours at its donor centers and urging healthy donors to make appointments to help maintain the region's blood supply.

Blood collection sites are disinfected frequently, and we are taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19 as per CDC recommendations.

NYBC staff are also practicing health self-assessments prior to presenting at work.

As always, people are not eligible to donate if they're experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. The blood center does not test for coronavirus.

"Around 75% of our incoming blood supply was interrupted when schools, businesses and religious institutions closed due to the coronavirus outbreak," said Christopher D. Hillyer, MD, President and CEO of New York Blood Center. "By quickly implementing this sustainable long-term solution we have worked to prevent our blood supply from dropping to dangerously low levels."
Blood is perishable and the supply must be continually replenished.

NYBC operates 19 donor centers across New York and New Jersey. Donors can schedule appointments by calling 1-800-933-2566 or visiting nybc.org/coronavirus.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityblood donationscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo updates COVID-19 spread in NY
Amazon worker in Queens tests positive; First mobile testing center in NYC to open today
De Blasio seeks to clarify NYC shelter-in-place views, praises SF
Million Gallon Challenge: Chefs fight COVID-19 with soup
LIRR halts cash payments to stop spread of COVID-19
5 dead of coronavirus in New Jersey, total cases soar to 427
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle
Stock markets subdued after more central bank support
Unemployment surges by 70,000; impact of COVID-19 felt in labor market
Met museum predicts coronavirus losses of $100M
What exactly is the Defense Production Act?
More TOP STORIES News