Vaccination push in NY includes dozens of new sites plus Yankee Stadium

It's going to be for Bronx residents only and by appointment only.
The goal is to get more people in the Bronx protected from COVID-19, which is currently infecting more people here than in any other part of the city.
Governor Andrew Cuomo says 15,000 appointments were made available for the first week.
The clinic is being run by a well-known name - SOMOS Community Care - with shots administered by doctors who work and live in the Bronx.
"The trust is there," said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj. "They believe in us, and this is why it's so important that we are choosing to do this. And we're ready. People need us to the vaccine to be given to the people in our community."
As of early Thursday morning, the website showed every single appointment slot was open.
Eligible Bronx residents can make their appointment by visiting Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY.
The state is also opening 35 community clinics around New York City, in public housing facilities, community centers and churches.
Plans to open a mass vaccination site at Citi Field are on hold for now due to a supply shortage.
Meanwhile, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg is weighing in, criticizing these big, government-run vaccination sites.
"What I would have done on Day One is turn it over to the professionals," Bloomberg said. "Who are the professionals that know how to distribute drugs and vaccines and that sort of thing? The big pharmacy companies. You just hire them..... That should not be left up to the governors. That's where you have health experts. And we are not turning to the health experts."
Speaking of health experts, New York City's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, has tested positive for COVID. He says he has mild symptoms.
Both he and Mayor Bill de Blasio have chosen not to get vaccinated right now. They say it's simply not their turn.
