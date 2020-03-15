Coronavirus Update: NYC city leaders demand more action against COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Leaders in New York City are calling for action amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Several leaders spoke out over Sunday, calling for all non-essential services in New York City to be shut down.NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson said we must be bold and we must also be prepared.His statement came shortly after City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer called for a city shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Stringer said we need more aggressive social distancing and released the following statement:The New York City Council has suspended hearings and closed its office as a precaution.Acting Borough President Sharon Lee spoke out Sunday, calling for families to keep children home from NYC public schools.