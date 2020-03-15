Coronavirus Update: NYC closes public schools until at least April 20 in 'last resort'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6016185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor de Blasio announced New York City public schools will be closed on Monday until at least Monday, April 20th.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced New York City public schools will be closed on Monday until at least Monday, April 20, all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed five lives in the city as of Sunday evening."It's going to be very difficult for a lot of families," he said.The mayor warned schools could be closed for the rest of the school year, disrupting the education of 1.1 million children.Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza called it "a very sobering day for all of us" and said closing schools was considered the last possible option, but "we're at the last resort."Remote learning will begin on Monday, and grab-and-go meals will be available at the schools.Officials will be working to equip households that need them with computers and internet access. And teachers will be trained this week, starting Tuesday, on how to provide distance learning."They have been working on a wartime footing to prepare it," de Blasio said of the team working on the plan."Everyone is confused. Everyone is in pain. Everyone feels like we're dealing with the great unknown because we are dealing with the great unknown," the mayor said.Earlier, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted "This action is necessary to reduce density and mitigate the spread of COVID-19."Pressure had been building on the administration to close schools, a decision that de Blasio had opposed. He had expressed concerns about the day care and nutritional needs of students, among other factors."This is a very troubling moment. A moment where I am just distraught," de Blasio said. "I became convinced over the course today that there's no other choice."The shutdown affects the city's nearly 1,900 public schools. Many private schools already have closed.Earlier, George Gresham, president of the health care workers union SIEU 1199, had called on de Blasio to close city schools, a step the mayor still seemed reluctant to take when he cited the union's support for keeping the schools open as he spoke on ABC7 earlier Sunday.The union had previously warned that hospitals, now bracing for a flood of virus patients, could face a manpower crisis if schools closed suddenly and health care workers had to stay home with their children.Gresham, though, said in a statement that he was now confident that a plan could be reached to provide childcare for health care workers through school resource centers. He also called on the city and state to provide more funding for childcare for health care workers."With these critical processes moving, I am now calling on Mayor de Blasio to close New York City's public schools to help protect public health and prevent the spread of COVID-19," he said in a statement.The mayor also announced five deaths in the city because of coronavirus and 329 confirmed cases.The city will also crackdown on bars and restaurants that go over mandatory 50% capacity."We can't afford those crowded spaces any longer," he said, adding further actions are being considered.The mayor also said he was ordering the end of elective surgeries"We've never been through anything like this," Mayor de Blasio said, calling on all New Yorkers to support each other.