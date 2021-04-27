Coronavirus Update New York City: NYC reacts to CDC easing restrictions on wearing masks outdoors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10550591" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports on the Suffolk County officer Christopher Racioppo's release from the hospital.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.Among the changes, those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks for outdoor activities like walking, running, biking or gathering outdoors with a small group.In New York City, 2.3 million have been fully vaccinated, and the new guidelines will make it easier for vaccinated people to do all types of activities like outdoor dining.Indoor activities will remain essentially unchanged, and masks are required if with other people.Mayor Bill de Blasio and his public health team say that guidance makes sense.There is uncertainty that a vaccinated person can contract the virus without symptoms and then infect someone that is not vaccinated.Before the CDC announcement, de Blasio said it is a "new approach the city can definitely work with," but he wants New Yorkers to continue wearing their masks indoors -- certainly during May and June - and "assess from there."