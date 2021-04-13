NYC schools to welcome back 51,000 students at end of April

And about one in four people in the state are now fully vaccinated.
The state's positivity rate is 3.75 percent, as worries continue to grow about the spread of variants.
While it is hard to imagine talking about yet another first day of school this year, that is exactly what will happen in New York City, this time in late April.
That is good news for the 51,000 NYC public school students who decided over the past few weeks to opt in for in-person learning.
After it was initially thought that only the younger students could return to classrooms, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced all students of all ages will be able to return starting April 26.
"We feel good about space, we feel good about the number of teachers," de Blasio said. "Most kids are in schools that either are all five-day or majority five-day a week instruction. We're still building that out. We're still finding opportunities to get more and more kids to five-day. And obviously having the three feet rule in some places will help."
In other school-related news, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that graduations will be allowed to happen across the state starting May 1, with several restrictions.
The governor also announced 35,000 thousand doses of COVID vaccine are being allocated specifically for college campuses in an effort to get back to some type of normal by the fall.
"The race between the vaccine and the variants is very real, and it is intensifying," said NY Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. "The sooner we can hit critical mass, the faster we will stop COVID in its tracks. So please continue to be vigilant. Wear your masks, get your vaccine, as soon as you're able to."
While a study found that 70% of new cases in New York are from two highly contagious variants, officials are hopeful that over the summer months the infection rate will drop.
