Coronavirus News: NYC YMCA cuts workforce in half amid massive losses from pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos Kemberly Richardson reports on how New Yorkers are getting back into shape now that gyms are open again

EMBED >More News Videos Town Sports International announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement with its senior secured lenders to support its ongoing operations through a voluntary Chapter 11 fili

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's YMCA workforce has been cut in half after a recent round of job cuts.1,600 people were laid off last month, that's on top of the 120 people let go back in June.The YMCA'S financial hardships have been mounting since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.The "Y" has lost $80 million since March.The pandemic forced the organization to shutter its gyms, hostels, and stop collecting membership dues.Ronnie Tucker, Chief Marketing Officer for YMCA of Greater New York, released a statement:"Like nearly all organizations, the pandemic has had significant impact on the YMCA of Greater New York. We have lost $80 million in membership and program fees since March and have had to lay off or furlough thousands of talented and loyal employees. Through these challenges the Y remains committed to helping New York City recover and continuing to serve our communities in impactful ways. We've resumed membership services at 10 of our 22 branches in the city. We're serving thousands of families in all our branch communities through a variety of child care and youth education programs. And we continue to offer free virtual workouts and remote services for teens, immigrants, and seniors. This has been the most challenging year in the Y's 168-year history of serving the people of New York City as a nonprofit community service organization. We are grateful for your ongoing support as we rise to meet this challenge."The YMCA is now starting a drive to raise $5 million dollars. If you're in a position to donate, you can do so on the organization's website Gyms in New York City were allowed to reopen in early September, but the financial impact of COVID-19 has been devastating to the industry.