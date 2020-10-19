Coronavirus News: NYC YMCA cuts workforce in half amid massive losses from pandemic

1,600 people were laid off last month, that's on top of the 120 people let go back in June.
The YMCA'S financial hardships have been mounting since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The "Y" has lost $80 million since March.
The pandemic forced the organization to shutter its gyms, hostels, and stop collecting membership dues.
MORE: Workouts return! Gyms are back open today in NYC
Ronnie Tucker, Chief Marketing Officer for YMCA of Greater New York, released a statement:
"Like nearly all organizations, the pandemic has had significant impact on the YMCA of Greater New York. We have lost $80 million in membership and program fees since March and have had to lay off or furlough thousands of talented and loyal employees. Through these challenges the Y remains committed to helping New York City recover and continuing to serve our communities in impactful ways. We've resumed membership services at 10 of our 22 branches in the city. We're serving thousands of families in all our branch communities through a variety of child care and youth education programs. And we continue to offer free virtual workouts and remote services for teens, immigrants, and seniors. This has been the most challenging year in the Y's 168-year history of serving the people of New York City as a nonprofit community service organization. We are grateful for your ongoing support as we rise to meet this challenge."
The YMCA is now starting a drive to raise $5 million dollars. If you're in a position to donate, you can do so on the organization's website.
Gyms in New York City were allowed to reopen in early September, but the financial impact of COVID-19 has been devastating to the industry.
ALSO SEE: New York Sports Clubs owner files for Chapter 11
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip