Coronavirus News: NYPD announces first member of department to die of coronavirus

Dennis C. Dickson is 3rd from the left. The photo was taken during the cleanup of Superstorm Sandy in 2012 (NYPD)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has announced the death of a member of their department to coronavirus.

Custodial Assistant Dennis Dickson served the department for 14 years and was assigned to police headquarters.

Dickson died Thursday at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.

"Mr. Dickson was a revered member of the custodial staff at Police Headquarters once spending 17 days at the headquarters building during Super Storm Sandy assisting with emergency cleanup operations," officials said. "Mr. Dickson was again on the front line cleaning and disinfecting 1 Police Plaza so that our personnel could be here safely, allowing them to continue to serve the people of the City Of New York."

He is considered to be the first member of the NYPD to die of the virus.



