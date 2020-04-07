coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD officer back on duty after recovering from COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is back on duty after fully recovering from coronavirus.

NYPD Inspector Kathleen Walsh tweeted about the exciting return of Officer Prieto to the 19th Precinct on Monday.


Prieto is one of the first NYPD officers to beat the virus and return to work.

In addition to Prieto, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that close to 200 members of the NYPD have returned to duty after testing positive for COVID-19.


