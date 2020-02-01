Health & Fitness

One person in NYC being tested for coronavirus, Health Department reports

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person in New York City is being tested for coronavirus, the Health Department reports.

Officials say the person had recently traveled from China and displayed coughing and other symptoms without another common cause.

The person, who is 40 years old, has been hospitalized at Bellevue and is in stable condition.

"An individual with a travel history to China felt unwell and sought help from a medical provider who promptly contacted the Health Department. This is exactly what we prepared for and we thank everyone for taking all the right steps," said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot.

Officials report the testing will take 36-48 hours and depends on CDC testing capacity.

There are now eight confirmed cases in the United States and over 12,000 worldwide. At least 259 people have died.

Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus
More TOP STORIES News