in our backyard

OsteoStrong claims to strengthen bones in 10 minutes with high-tech machines

EMBED <>More Videos

OsteoStrong is proven to improve your bone density, muscular strength, balance, and overall health.

By Emily Sowa & John Sprei
FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Would you commit to a ten minute, no sweat workout? Then OsteoStrong is for you!

OsteoStrong is proven to improve your bone density, muscular strength, balance, and overall health.

Vincent Koo, the owner of OsteoStrongNYC, gave us a first-hand look at this incredible technology that anyone can use.

"We put you in the proper position to put the maximum load on your skeletal system," said Koo, "You can come in your work clothes and you don't feel sore the next day."

Our bones are building up until about age 20, but at age 30 we lose bone at a rate of 1-2% per year.

At OsteoStrong, four machines have you in your strongest position to exert as much force as possible without risking injury. They use an ultrasound scanner as your baseline to check progress. The beauty of this exercise for those who really hate to work out is it's literally one and done.

The core circuit includes 5 steps: Full body vibration for stability engagement regulates growth hormone, activates your muscles, joints, and ligaments and gets your entire body ready for Osteogenic loading session. Followed by four machines; Upper Growth Trigger, Lower Growth Trigger, Core Growth Trigger, and Postural Growth Trigger.

"OsteoStrong works well for people of all ages - people with low bone density or Osteoporosis included," said Koo, "People feel the benefits right away."

For more exciting happenings in and around New York, visit Our Backyard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattanflatironfitnessgymworkoutin our backyardathletesosteoporosisoriginals
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN OUR BACKYARD
Manhole impressionist paints incredible street art
'Knife Lady of Chelsea Market' gets the blade just right
7 rooftop bars in New York City to check out this spring
Intimate, secret concerts for your next date night
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Meghan, Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world
4 children, 2 adults killed in Harlem fire
Colorado school shooting: 1 student killed, 8 injured
Mother skips her own graduation to attend son's
AccuWeather: Pleasant Wednesday on tap
Newborn baby abandoned on trash can in park recovering
Elderly woman fatally struck by car exiting Queensboro Bridge
Show More
Report: 3 in 5 U.S. pregnancy-related deaths preventable
NY strikes deal to allow cameras on school buses
R. Kelly in court Wednesday in child support case
Police: Half-naked burglar found hiding under NJ deck
Some NYC Uber, Lyft drivers set for 2-hour strike Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News