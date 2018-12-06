HEALTH & FITNESS

Pioneering face lift technique helps women approaching midlife

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Dr. Matthew White is a facial plastic surgeon in New York City who is giving women the jawline they crave.

Instead of pulling and stretching the muscle back as is the method for many traditional face lifts, Dr. White has pioneered what he calls the Golden Angle Lift.

He focuses on the ligaments, which stretch as we age.

That stretching, coupled with the change in facial bone structure, which recedes with age, all contribute to laxity. By tightening the ligaments, he creates definition in the face and neck.

His patients tend to be in their late 40s and early 50s, taking advantage of this lift, which has half the downtime as a traditional face lift.

Debra Reynolds had her Golden Angle Lift this May and was thrilled with the results.

