WESTPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --For parents like Line Blanco, there is relief, because there is a plan that, for now, does not involve sending students back to Coleytown Middle School. It is where Blanco's son developed his nasty rash last year.
At the time, Blanco did not think mold was the reason, but now she isn't so sure.
Dozens of students have been sickened this year - either from mold, or the fumes from industrial dehumidifiers set up to dry out the building.
On Tuesday, over 50 students visited the nurse complaining of headaches and dizziness - Kristian Blanco was one of them.
School and health department officials stress that air quality tests have all come back within state guidelines. At a meeting last night, parents were told of a relocation plan - a third floor wing will be set aside at Staples High School for eighth graders. Grades six and seven will be housed at Bedford Middle School.
The plan after a month is to assess what long-term fixes need to be made to the 50-year-old building.
Parents have already been told that if the relocation plan ruins smoothly, it could continue for the remainder of the school year.
