Public meeting set to be held on lead in Newark's drinking water

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An advocacy group in Newark is holding a public meeting about lead in the city's drinking water.

Thursday evening's meeting will be held at Ivy Hill Elementary School at 7 p.m.

The Ivy Hill Neighborhood Association, which organized the event, says Newark's lead levels are at the highest level ever recorded over the past 17 years.

Experts will discuss what actions are being taken to fight the public emergency.

