Paterson man turns himself into police, charged in killing of beloved street vendor

PASSAIC COUNTY, Paterson -- A suspect is in custody for the murder of a street vendor last week in Paterson.

Police say 39-year-old Jimmy Mercedes turned himself in.

Investigators have not given a motive or explained his connection to the victim, Daryle Robinson.

The 62-year-old was shot multiple times last Sunday.

He died in the hospital on Tuesday.

If Mercedes is convicted of the killing he faces up to 30 years in prison.

