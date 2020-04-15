coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Saliva testing begins in New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Middlesex County Department of Emergency Management opened the first saliva-based test that can be produced on a mass scale. on Wednesday at a site located in Edison, New Jersey.

This type of testing is being done for the first time in the nation since the FDA approved it.

They're promising coronavirus results within 24 to 48 hours.

That should dramatically increase the number of people who can get tested.

Governor Phil Murphy is among those emphasizing a need for expanded testing before we can reopen the economy.

This saliva test is supposed to also keep the health professionals safe - no more leaning into cars to get a swab up someone's nose or back into their throat.

The testing site is located outside the DMA at 33 Kilmer Road in Edison. You must make an appointment online before you go and you must be a resident of Middlesex County.

